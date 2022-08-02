Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is a flash flood? A civil engineer explains

By Janey Camp, Research Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Vanderbilt University
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


