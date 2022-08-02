Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Congress, the name of a bill may have nothing to do with what's in it – it's all about salesmanship

By Angela Bradbery, Frank Karel Endowed Chair in Public Interest Communications, University of Florida
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 bill in Congress may reduce inflation. Or it may not. What it will do is add to the long history of legislation names aimed at drumming up support for a bill.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


