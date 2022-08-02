Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Subsidies for African farmers: we've designed a tool to guide spending decisions

By Andrew M. Simons, Associate Professor, Department of Economics, Fordham University, Fordham University
Share this article
One of the hardest decisions a government must make is who to support with the limited public funds at its disposal. In recent years the largest countries in sub-Saharan Africa have spent between 14% and 26% of combined annual public expenditures on agriculture.

This reflects the fact that governments have prioritised access to fertiliser for rural smallholders.

The purpose of the programmes is to support smallholders so they can supply the growing food needs of the continent.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What are automotive 'over-the-air' updates? A marketing professor explains
~ Why food insecurity among Gen Z is so much higher than for other age groups
~ 5 of the biggest threats today's K-12 students and educators face don't involve guns
~ Hot and getting hotter – 5 essential reads on high temps and human bodies
~ What is a flash flood? A civil engineer explains
~ In Congress, the name of a bill may have nothing to do with what's in it – it's all about salesmanship
~ Fueled by virtually unrestricted social media access, white nationalism is on the rise and attracting violent young white men
~ Congress is considering making same-sex marriage federal law – a political scientist explains how this issue became less polarized over time
~ Who was Ayman al-Zawahri? Where does his death leave al-Qaida and what does it say about US counterterrorism?
~ Persecution of Christians in Nigeria is more complicated than it seems
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter