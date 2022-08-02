Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

India: Repression Persists in Jammu and Kashmir

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Employees of Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Association protest against the killing of their colleague Rajni Bala in Jammu and Kashmir, India, June 2, 2022.   © 2022 AP Photo/Channi (New York) – Indian authorities are restricting free expression, peaceful assembly, and other basic rights in Jammu and Kashmir three years after revoking the region’s special autonomous status, Human Rights Watch said today. The government’s repressive policies and failure to investigate and prosecute alleged security force abuses have increased insecurity among Kashmiris. On August 5, 2019,…


© Human Rights Watch -


