Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The 'gas trigger' won't be enough to stop our energy crisis escalating. We need a domestic reservation policy

By Samantha Hepburn, Professor, Deakin Law School, Deakin University
Share this article
There’s been a lot of talk about pulling the gas trigger. The problem is, the trigger is too slow and too easy to avoid.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How the government in Sudan legalized internet categorizing and content filtering
~ Explorers just uncovered Australia’s deepest cave. A hydrogeologist explains how they form
~ The chemical imbalance theory of depression is dead, but that doesn't mean antidepressants don't work
~ Word from The Hill: Peter Dutton puts nuclear power on opposition's agenda
~ It's Beyoncé's world. We're just living in it
~ The Greens' climate trigger policy could become law. Experts explain how it could help cut emissions – and why we should be cautious
~ How do I donate my brain to science?
~ Judges need better education and structures to improve impartiality: report
~ Why does the RBA keep hiking interest rates? It's scared it can't contain inflation
~ What Lay Behind the Brutal Killing of a Nigerian in Italy?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter