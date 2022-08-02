Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Explorers just uncovered Australia’s deepest cave. A hydrogeologist explains how they form

By Gabriel C Rau, Lecturer in Hydrogeology, School of Environmental and Life Sciences, University of Newcastle
Share this article
Cave explorers have traversed what’s now the deepest known cave in Australia. On Saturday a group of explorers discovered a 401-metre-deep cave, which they named Delta Variant, in Tasmania’s Niggly-Growling Swallet cave system within the Junee–Florentine karst area. Its depth just beat out its predecessor, the Niggly Cave, by about four metres.

With a descent that lasted 14 hours and took many months to prepare for, Delta Variant is causing a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How the government in Sudan legalized internet categorizing and content filtering
~ The 'gas trigger' won't be enough to stop our energy crisis escalating. We need a domestic reservation policy
~ The chemical imbalance theory of depression is dead, but that doesn't mean antidepressants don't work
~ Word from The Hill: Peter Dutton puts nuclear power on opposition's agenda
~ It's Beyoncé's world. We're just living in it
~ The Greens' climate trigger policy could become law. Experts explain how it could help cut emissions – and why we should be cautious
~ How do I donate my brain to science?
~ Judges need better education and structures to improve impartiality: report
~ Why does the RBA keep hiking interest rates? It's scared it can't contain inflation
~ What Lay Behind the Brutal Killing of a Nigerian in Italy?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter