The chemical imbalance theory of depression is dead, but that doesn't mean antidepressants don't work

By Christopher Davey, Head of the Department of Psychiatry, The University of Melbourne
A recent review of studies concluded depression is not caused by a lack of serotonin in the brain. But this doesn’t mean antidepressants, which work on serotonin, aren’t effective.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


