New Zealand is touting a green hydrogen economy, but it will face big environmental and cultural hurdles
By David Dempsey, Senior lecturer, University of Canterbury
Andy Nicol, University of Canterbury
Kēpa Morgan, Invited User
Ludmila Adam, Senior lecturer, University of Auckland
To develop a hydrogen economy at the scale of Aotearoa’s climate ambitions would require about a quarter of the country’s current energy use and swallow enormous amounts of water.
- Monday, August 1st 2022