Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya: Police Impunity Raises Election Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Policemen chase protesters in Kisumu, Kenya August 11, 2017. © 2017 Baz Ratner /Reuters (Nairobi) – The failure of Kenyan authorities to address accountability for past abuses by police heightens the risk of police abuse around the August 9, 2022, general elections, Human Rights Watch said today. Kenya has a history of election-related violence including excessive, unlawful use of force by police, with few, if any, police officers held to account. Victims’ families, activists, government officials, and police officers, have expressed concerns about possible violence…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


