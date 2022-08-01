Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'We felt like we're nothing': increasing voting among Australians experiencing homelessness

By Jonathon Louth, Industry Adjunct, University of South Australia
Lisa Hill, Professor of Politics, University of Adelaide
Veronica Coram, Research fellow, Flinders University
At every federal election, there is a moment when election-watchers turn their attention to the seat of Eden-Monaro in New South Wales. Between 1972 and 2013, the party that formed government won Eden-Monaro. It was (and for some, still is) considered a bellwether seat – what happens in Eden-Monaro is representative of the Australian electorate at large.

But there is another election bellwether we never hear about: people…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


