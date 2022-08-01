'We felt like we're nothing': increasing voting among Australians experiencing homelessness
By Jonathon Louth, Industry Adjunct, University of South Australia
Lisa Hill, Professor of Politics, University of Adelaide
Veronica Coram, Research fellow, Flinders University
At every federal election, there is a moment when election-watchers turn their attention to the seat of Eden-Monaro in New South Wales. Between 1972 and 2013, the party that formed government won Eden-Monaro. It was (and for some, still is) considered a bellwether seat – what happens in Eden-Monaro is representative of the Australian electorate at large.
But there is another election bellwether we never hear about: people…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 1st 2022