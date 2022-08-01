Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

D Harding and Kate Harding: two artists exploring connections between mother and child, and the culture that forged them

By Scott East, Lecturer, UNSW Sydney
Review: D Harding with Kate Harding Through a Lens of Visitation, Chau Chak Wing Museum

Entering D and Kate Harding’s Through a Lens of Visitation, Kate’s textile work Cylinders (2020) was the first thing to draw my attention. Higher than the surrounding works, it draws the eye with its bold geometric patterning in greens and ochre contrasting with the more organic palette of the surrounding work.

D Harding is a star of contemporary Australian art with a flourishing international profile.…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


