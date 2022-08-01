Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Women are turning the tide on climate policy worldwide, and may launch a new era for Australia

By Jacqueline Peel, Director, Melbourne Climate Futures, The University of Melbourne
Annabelle Workman, Research Fellow, Melbourne Climate Futures, The University of Melbourne
Kathryn Bowen, Professor - Environment, Climate and Global Health at Melbourne Climate Futures and Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, University of Melbourne, The University of Melbourne
Rebekkah Markey-Towler, PhD Candidate, Melbourne Law School, and Research fellow, Melbourne Climate Futures, The University of Melbourne
When the new federal parliament opened last week, a record number of female politicians took their seats: 38% in the House of Representatives and 57% in the Senate. This changing of the guard, with women at the forefront, brings an opportunity to accelerate Australia’s efforts on climate change.

The major parties were virtually silent on the issues of gender equity and climate change throughout the 2022 election campaign.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
