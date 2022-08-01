Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The story behind 'Star Trek' actress Nichelle Nichols' iconic interracial kiss

By Matthew Delmont, Sherman Fairchild Distinguished Professor of History, Dartmouth College
Share this article
On a 1968 episode of “Star Trek,” Nichelle Nichols, playing Lt. Uhura, locked lips with William Shatner’s Capt. Kirk in what’s widely thought to be first kiss between a Black woman and white man on American television.

The episode’s plot is bizarre: Aliens who worship the Greek philosopher Plato use telekinetic powers to force the Enterprise crew to sing, dance and kiss. At one point, the aliens compel Lt. Uhura and Capt. Kirk to embrace. Each character tries to resist, but eventually Kirk tilts Uhura back and the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Bill Russell's legacy of NBA championships and cerebral fight for equal rights
~ Susan Varga's Hard Joy explores the possibilities and limits of memoir
~ D Harding and Kate Harding: two artists exploring connections between mother and child, and the culture that forged them
~ Meteors seem to be raining down on New Zealand, but why are some bright green?
~ Can Australia recapture the spirit of middle power diplomacy?
~ Women are turning the tide on climate policy worldwide, and may launch a new era for Australia
~ As another elite boys' school goes co-ed, are single-sex schools becoming an endangered species?
~ What allegations of Alzheimer's research fraud mean for patients
~ USA: NYPD ordered to hand over documents detailing surveillance of Black Lives Matter protests following lawsuit
~ Five historical summer drinks to keep you cool
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter