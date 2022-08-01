Tolerance.ca
Five historical summer drinks to keep you cool

By Anistatia Renard Miller, PhD in History, University of Bristol
We all have our favourite summer cold drinks, from fruity British favourites like a cup of thirst-quenching Pimms or a refreshing goblet of Italian Aperol spritz to non-alcoholic favourites such as a tall glass of lemonade or squash.

But this summer, why not try something different? Many drinks have fallen into obscurity over time. Carefully documented in Oxford Nightcaps, which was published in 1827, they deserve their day in the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


