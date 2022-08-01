Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Houseplants don’t just look nice – they can also give your mental health a boost

By Lauriane Suyin Chalmin-Pui, Wellbeing Postdoctoral Fellow with the Royal Horticultural Society, University of Sheffield
For those of us without access to outside green space, houseplants are a stylish and affordable way of getting a nature fix. Alongside looking nice, indoor plants actually have several other perks – the biggest benefit of which could be improving your mental health. And the good news is you don’t need to be a self-professed “plant parent” to experience these benefits either.

One in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


