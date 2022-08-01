Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Armed militias in Brazil hold enormous sway over fate of Amazon – and the global climate

By Nicholas Pope, Postdoctoral Fellow, Brazil Institute and Department of War Studies, King's College London
Share this article
The future of the environmental agenda is on a collision course with Brazil’s violent past, as the murders of Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips have recently illustrated.

Three men who fished illegally in the Javari Valley, a part of the Brazilian Amazon near the Peruvian border, were chargedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Five historical summer drinks to keep you cool
~ Boris Johnson is a bit like Churchill – but not in the ways he might want
~ Penguins adapt their voices to sound like their companions - new study
~ The tongue: how one of the body's most sensitive organs is helping blind people 'see'
~ Houseplants don’t just look nice – they can also give your mental health a boost
~ Living with COVID: how treating masks like umbrellas could help us weather future pandemic threats
~ As tech giants face a financial downturn, some new players are focusing on people over profit
~ New research reveals that wildfires can influence El Niño
~ Wagatha Christie: what the judgment said, and what it means for future libel litigants
~ Inflation is spiking around the world – not just in the United States
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter