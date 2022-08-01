Tolerance.ca
As tech giants face a financial downturn, some new players are focusing on people over profit

By Peter Bloom, Professor of Management, University of Essex
The tech industry has been rocked by recent economic woes. While once thought of as close to recession proof, companies from Netflix to Meta are suddenly experiencing serious financial setbacks. As the Washington Post reported last week: “Big tech is bracing for a possible recession, spooking other industries”. Meta (the company that owns Facebook) has seen its share prices drop by more than 50% this…The Conversation


