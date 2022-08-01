Helping cells become better protein factories could improve gene therapies and other treatments – a new technique shows how
By Daniel N. Hebert, Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, UMass Amherst
Lila Gierasch, Distinguished Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, UMass Amherst
Gene therapies and vaccines are often injected into muscle cells that are inefficient at producing desired proteins. Making them work more like liver cells could lead to better treatment outcomes.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 1st 2022