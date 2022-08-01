Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

City residents who support neighborhood schools are often divided by race and purpose

By Hava Rachel Gordon, Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Denver
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

The big idea


When community activists protest issues related to local schools, they do so through movements that are largely segregated by race and class. This is what I found through my research on community activism and school reform in Denver over…The Conversation


