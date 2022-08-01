Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Basic water services in South Africa are in decay after years of progress

By Anja du Plessis, Associate Professor and Research Specialist in Integrated Water Resource Management, University of South Africa
Share this article
Water is at the heart of health and well-being for people and nature. Access to it is a human rights issue recognised by international treaties and declarations, and national standards. It’s vital for education and economic productivity. Ultimately, it connects the environment to society.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Five historical summer drinks to keep you cool
~ Boris Johnson is a bit like Churchill – but not in the ways he might want
~ Penguins adapt their voices to sound like their companions - new study
~ The tongue: how one of the body's most sensitive organs is helping blind people 'see'
~ Houseplants don’t just look nice – they can also give your mental health a boost
~ Living with COVID: how treating masks like umbrellas could help us weather future pandemic threats
~ Armed militias in Brazil hold enormous sway over fate of Amazon – and the global climate
~ As tech giants face a financial downturn, some new players are focusing on people over profit
~ New research reveals that wildfires can influence El Niño
~ Wagatha Christie: what the judgment said, and what it means for future libel litigants
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter