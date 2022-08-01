Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How some children prospered in pandemic online learning

By Anne Burke, Professor, Faculty of Education, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Share this article
Researchers studying ways to foster children’s inclusion in society worked with teachers to adapt classroom practices, like dedicated dialogue circles, to online learning.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Azerbaijan court overlooks a hate crime against LGBTQ+ activist
~ View from The Hill: House vote on allowing territories to legalise voluntary assisted dying likely this week
~ Central bank digital currencies could mean the end of democracy
~ Afghanistan a year after the Taliban occupation: An ongoing war on human rights
~ How the blue economy will shape the future of Canada's oceans — and its coastal communities
~ Good news: highway underpasses for wildlife actually work
~ 'Laid awake and wept': destruction of nature takes a toll on the human psyche. Here's one way to cope
~ Is the James Webb Space Telescope finding the furthest, oldest, youngest or first galaxies? An astronomer explains
~ EU’s Drone Is Another Threat to Migrants and Refugees
~ Farewell to David Ireland, three-times Miles Franklin winner and master of mosaic fiction
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter