How the blue economy will shape the future of Canada's oceans — and its coastal communities
By Andrés M. Cisneros-Montemayor, Assistant Professor, Resource & Environmental Management, Simon Fraser University
Leah M. Fusco, Postdoctoral researcher, Department of Geography, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Marleen Simone Schutter, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Washington
The words “blue economy” will soon shape the future of Canada’s oceans, from the fiords and straits of British Columbia to the rugged coastlines of the Atlantic to the vast seascapes of the Arctic. The transformation of Canada’s ocean economies will be felt throughout the country and will set an example for nations around the world.
But what is a blue economy? And what makes it different from business as usual?
The term blue economy was first championed by
- Monday, August 1st 2022