Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the blue economy will shape the future of Canada's oceans — and its coastal communities

By Andrés M. Cisneros-Montemayor, Assistant Professor, Resource & Environmental Management, Simon Fraser University
Leah M. Fusco, Postdoctoral researcher, Department of Geography, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Marleen Simone Schutter, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Washington
Share this article
The words “blue economy” will soon shape the future of Canada’s oceans, from the fiords and straits of British Columbia to the rugged coastlines of the Atlantic to the vast seascapes of the Arctic. The transformation of Canada’s ocean economies will be felt throughout the country and will set an example for nations around the world.

But what is a blue economy? And what makes it different from business as usual?

The term blue economy was first championed by


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Azerbaijan court overlooks a hate crime against LGBTQ+ activist
~ View from The Hill: House vote on allowing territories to legalise voluntary assisted dying likely this week
~ How some children prospered in pandemic online learning
~ Central bank digital currencies could mean the end of democracy
~ Afghanistan a year after the Taliban occupation: An ongoing war on human rights
~ Good news: highway underpasses for wildlife actually work
~ 'Laid awake and wept': destruction of nature takes a toll on the human psyche. Here's one way to cope
~ Is the James Webb Space Telescope finding the furthest, oldest, youngest or first galaxies? An astronomer explains
~ EU’s Drone Is Another Threat to Migrants and Refugees
~ Farewell to David Ireland, three-times Miles Franklin winner and master of mosaic fiction
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter