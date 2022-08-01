Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Good news: highway underpasses for wildlife actually work

By Ross Goldingay, Lecturer in Wildlife Conservation & Biology, Southern Cross University
Share this article
Australia’s wildlife is increasingly threatened with extinction. One key driver of this is habitat clearing and fragmentation. An associated factor is the expansion of our road network, particularly the upgrade and duplication of our highways.

Governments expand our major highways in the interests of road safety and traffic flow. But major roads become barriers to wildlife movement, as well as places where cars can hit and kill many animals.

Our new research explores whether highway underpasses…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'Laid awake and wept': destruction of nature takes a toll on the human psyche. Here's one way to cope
~ Is the James Webb Space Telescope finding the furthest, oldest, youngest or first galaxies? An astronomer explains
~ EU’s Drone Is Another Threat to Migrants and Refugees
~ Farewell to David Ireland, three-times Miles Franklin winner and master of mosaic fiction
~ 5 tips for building kids' resilience after bumps, scrapes and other minor injuries
~ Solar is the cheapest power, and a literal light-bulb moment showed us we can cut costs and emissions even further
~ First Newspoll since election gives Albanese 'honeymoon' ratings; Australia's poor success rate at referendums
~ Does Jacinda Ardern’s popularity really qualify as a cult of personality, as some critics claim?
~ Popular Chittagong University shuttle train gets a colorful graffiti makeover
~ The shards of memory and Trinidad & Tobago's attempted coup
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter