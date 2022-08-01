'Laid awake and wept': destruction of nature takes a toll on the human psyche. Here's one way to cope
By Ross Westoby, Research Fellow, Griffith University
Karen E McNamara, Associate professor, The University of Queensland
Rachel Clissold, Researcher, The University of Queensland
Predictions of catastrophic climate change seem endless – and already, its effects are hard to ignore. Events such as bushfires, floods and species loss generate feelings of sadness, anxiety and grief in many people. But this toll on the human psyche is often overlooked.
Our research has investigated the negative emotions that emerge in Australians in response to the destruction of nature, and how we can process them. We’ve found being in nature is crucial.
Our latest research…
- Monday, August 1st 2022