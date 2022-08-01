Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Laid awake and wept': destruction of nature takes a toll on the human psyche. Here's one way to cope

By Ross Westoby, Research Fellow, Griffith University
Karen E McNamara, Associate professor, The University of Queensland
Rachel Clissold, Researcher, The University of Queensland
Share this article
Predictions of catastrophic climate change seem endless – and already, its effects are hard to ignore. Events such as bushfires, floods and species loss generate feelings of sadness, anxiety and grief in many people. But this toll on the human psyche is often overlooked.

Our research has investigated the negative emotions that emerge in Australians in response to the destruction of nature, and how we can process them. We’ve found being in nature is crucial.

Our latest researchThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Good news: highway underpasses for wildlife actually work
~ Is the James Webb Space Telescope finding the furthest, oldest, youngest or first galaxies? An astronomer explains
~ EU’s Drone Is Another Threat to Migrants and Refugees
~ Farewell to David Ireland, three-times Miles Franklin winner and master of mosaic fiction
~ 5 tips for building kids' resilience after bumps, scrapes and other minor injuries
~ Solar is the cheapest power, and a literal light-bulb moment showed us we can cut costs and emissions even further
~ First Newspoll since election gives Albanese 'honeymoon' ratings; Australia's poor success rate at referendums
~ Does Jacinda Ardern’s popularity really qualify as a cult of personality, as some critics claim?
~ Popular Chittagong University shuttle train gets a colorful graffiti makeover
~ The shards of memory and Trinidad & Tobago's attempted coup
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter