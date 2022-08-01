Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Does Jacinda Ardern’s popularity really qualify as a cult of personality, as some critics claim?

By Anne-Mette Holmgård Sundahl, PhD Candidate in Political Science, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
The New Zealand prime minister might have sometimes enjoyed spectacular popularity, but that’s not the same thing as being a cult of personality in the manner of Trump or Putin.The Conversation


