Albanese wants to change the way politics is done. This means the way politics is reported will have to change too

By Denis Muller, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
We don’t yet know if Anthony Albanese’s pledge to do politics differently will hold. But the media will do a great disservice to Australians if they remain wedded to their old ways.The Conversation


