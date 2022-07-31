Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

James Hutton Brew: Gold Coast abolitionist who exposed Britain's anti-slavery hypocrisy

By Michael E Odijie, Research associate, UCL
Share this article
The literature and research on the abolition of slavery in places like Gold Coast (modern day Ghana) has tended to have a Eurocentric focus. Most has focused on colonial anti-slavery legislation and the abolitionist activities of Europeans. The contributions made by local Africans have been almost entirely ignored. When mentioned at all, Africans have been seen as resisting colonial efforts to abolish domestic slavery.

This focus is biased. Studying local Africans’ contributions to abolition provides a fuller understanding of its history.

In a recently published


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ View from The Hill: Albanese takes welcome first step but government needs to produce Voice detail
~ Footprints take science a step closer to understanding southern Africa's dinosaurs
~ Protests against UN in eastern Congo highlight peace mission's crisis of legitimacy
~ South Africa is trapped again: what kind of leaders can set the country free
~ Change of guard in Kenya: the 5 reasons neighbours watch every step
~ Kenya's election red flags in five essential reads
~ Archie Roach: the great songman, tender and humble, who gave our people a voice
~ Creating a constitutional Voice – the words that could change Australia
~ Umasoye: A language activist who uses technology to make learning Ekpeye fun
~ Exploring Nigeria’s Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Arts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter