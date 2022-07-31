Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa is trapped again: what kind of leaders can set the country free

By Chris Jones, Chief researcher, Department of Systematic Theology and Ecclesiology, head of Unit for Moral Leadership, Stellenbosch University
Share this article
Every South African who cares about the future of the country will agree with former president Mbeki that, to avert disaster, something must be done urgently about its deep socio-economic problems.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ View from The Hill: Albanese takes welcome first step but government needs to produce Voice detail
~ Footprints take science a step closer to understanding southern Africa's dinosaurs
~ James Hutton Brew: Gold Coast abolitionist who exposed Britain's anti-slavery hypocrisy
~ Protests against UN in eastern Congo highlight peace mission's crisis of legitimacy
~ Change of guard in Kenya: the 5 reasons neighbours watch every step
~ Kenya's election red flags in five essential reads
~ Archie Roach: the great songman, tender and humble, who gave our people a voice
~ Creating a constitutional Voice – the words that could change Australia
~ Umasoye: A language activist who uses technology to make learning Ekpeye fun
~ Exploring Nigeria’s Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Arts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter