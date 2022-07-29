Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Exploring Nigeria’s Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Arts

By Azara Tswanya
The Pan-Atlantic University, Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Arts — Nigeria's first university museum — by hosting the ‘Invisible Hands’ exhibition, provided a counter-narrative to the historical erasure of Nigerian women artists.


