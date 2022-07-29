Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iranian officials must be held accountable for amputating the fingers of two men

By Amnesty International
Iranian authorities used a guillotine machine to amputate the fingers of a man convicted of theft on 27 July 2022, Amnesty International can confirm. Pouya Torabi, who is in his late thirties, was transferred on an emergency basis to a hospital immediately after his fingers were cut off in the presence of several officials and […]


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


