Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three ways to tackle the 'Sunday scaries', the anxiety and dread many people feel at the end of the weekend

By Jolanta Burke, Senior Lecturer, Centre for Positive Psychology and Health, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Share this article
Research shows Sunday is our unhappiest day of the week – so it’s no wonder so many of us feel anxious on a Sunday evening.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Controversial Guatemalan video game seeking to boost army's image cancels its release
~ How the women's Euros 2022 beat the sceptics to breathe new life into football
~ China: how does the UK's power to push back against the rising superpower really compare to that of the EU?
~ Why John Byrne is one of Scotland's greatest artists
~ Nudge theory doesn't work after all, says new evidence review – but it could still have a future
~ Ramaphosa acts to ease South Africa's energy crisis: impact will be felt in renewables
~ Pope Francis: perhaps it is time for him to retire – here's what it could mean for the future of the papacy
~ Climate change is intensifying the water cycle, bringing more powerful storms and flooding – here's what the science shows
~ Four reasons the shift to hybrid working is set to stay for young professionals
~ Three reasons concrete doesn't live up to its environmental claims
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter