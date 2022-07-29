Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new third party for US politics – 3 essential reads on what that means

By Naomi Schalit, Senior Editor, Politics + Society, The Conversation US
In June 2022, Gallup asked participants in a U.S. survey about their party membership. “In politics,” pollsters asked, “as of today, do you consider yourself a Republican, a Democrat or an independent?”

The largest segment of participants – 43% – said they were independent. Republicans and Democrats represented 27% each.

Note the lower case “i” in independent. That means it’s not a party, as the Democrats and Republicans are. Actual political parties have policies, they have big bank accounts, they have organizations in every state, and they have a place on the ballot in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


