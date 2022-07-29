Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why men overwhelmingly wear the UN's blue helmets – a former US ambassador explains why decades of recruiting women peacekeepers has had little effect

By Dennis Jett, Professor of International Affairs, Penn State
Share this article
The UN has been working for 20 years to increase the number of female peacekeepers – but countries that give their troops to the UN are reluctant to put more women in active combat.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why has Swahili not become Africa’s Unifying language?
~ Taking certain opioids while on commonly prescribed antidepressants may increase the risk of overdose
~ Charles Henry Turner: The little-known Black high school science teacher who revolutionized the study of insect behavior in the early 20th century
~ A new third party for US politics – 3 essential reads on what that means
~ The independent state legislature doctrine could reverse 200 years of progress and take power away from the people
~ Christianity was a major part of Indigenous boarding schools – a historian whose family survived them explains
~ Albanese releases draft wording for Indigenous 'Voice to parliament' referendum
~ How the women's Euros 2022 beat the sceptics to breath new life into football
~ Four ways Brexit and the loss of free movement have made life harder for mixed British-European families
~ Climate change: why we can't rely on regrowing coastal habitats to offset carbon emissions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter