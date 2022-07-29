Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Christianity was a major part of Indigenous boarding schools – a historian whose family survived them explains

By Brenda J. Child, Professor of American Studies, University of Minnesota
A historian of the residential schools explains how religion played a key role in assimilationist systems for Indigenous children in Canada and the United States.The Conversation


