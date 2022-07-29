Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
All roads led back to Ramsay Street for a cul-de-sac of memory and nostalgia: a fitting Neighbours finale

By Sarah Casey, Program Coordinator: Bachelor of Communication, University of the Sunshine Coast
Juliet Watson, Senior Lecturer, RMIT University
As Neighbours ended after 37 years, viewers were treated to a smorgasbord of familiar favourites from Erinsborough’s back catalogue. For decades there were always two characters, though, who remained just a little more embedded in our collective cultural heart.

They were symbolic of the ghosts of Neighbours’ glory days past. Their reappearance was the moment viewers had been waiting for: the return of Scott (Jason Donovan) and Charlene (Kylie Minogue).

But first, other business needed attention.

As we bid adieu, several Ramsay Street homes were for sale. People…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


