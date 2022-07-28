Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New Zealand's latest COVID wave is levelling off, with fewer people in hospital than feared

By David Welch, Senior Lecturer, University of Auckland
Jemma Geoghegan, Senior Lecturer and Associate Scientist at ESR, University of Otago
Michael Plank, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Canterbury
Case numbers are falling in all age groups, including over-70s. This is good news as case rates in older people have been a key driver of the steep rise in hospitalisations and deaths in this wave.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


