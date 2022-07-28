Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Maintaining friendships after a dementia diagnosis can spur feelings of joy and self-worth

By Colleen Whyte, Associate Professor in the Department of Recreation and Leisure Studies, Brock University
Darla Fortune, Associate Professor, Applied Human Sciences, Concordia University
Rebecca Genoe, Professor, Kinesiology and Health Studies, University of Regina
Share this article
The first step is to trust in the friendship and begin to explore how it can be sustained over time.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Mexico: new research shows the historic link between opening schools and falling murder rates
~ Is the US in a recession? Well, that depends on whom you ask – and what measure they use
~ Rather than threaten jobs, artificial intelligence should collaborate with human writers
~ People stationed in Antarctica menstruate too – and it's a struggle. Here's how we can support them
~ Not waving, drowning: why keeping warming under 1.5℃ is a life-or-death matter for tidal marshes
~ Friday essay: ambition, our least liked virtue?
~ Protecting 30% of Australia's land and sea by 2030 sounds great - but it's not what it seems
~ 4 in 10 nursing homes have a COVID outbreak and the death rate is high. What's going wrong?
~ 'It's kind of suffocating': queer young Australians speak about how they feel at school and what they think of politicians
~ Are Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats a bluff? In a word – probably
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter