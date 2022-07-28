Tolerance.ca
Not waving, drowning: why keeping warming under 1.5℃ is a life-or-death matter for tidal marshes

By Neil Saintilan, Professor, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
Tidal marshes can build up their soil to keep pace with sea-level rises – up to a point. It turns out the point when the marsh is drowned matches the average rise when global warming exceeds 1.5℃.The Conversation


