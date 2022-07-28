Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'It's kind of suffocating': queer young Australians speak about how they feel at school and what they think of politicians

By Lucas Walsh, Professor and Director of the Centre for Youth Policy and Education Practice, Monash University
Beatriz Gallo Cordoba, Research Fellow – Quantitative Data/Statistics, Monash University
Blake Cutler, Researcher and PhD Candidate in Education, Monash University
Cathy Waite, Research Fellow at the Centre for Youth Policy and Education Practice, Monash University
Share this article
With the Manly footy jumper episode providing yet another reminder of the prejudice LGBTQ+ Australians face, new research looks at the challenges faced by queer young people.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Mexico: new research shows the historic link between opening schools and falling murder rates
~ Maintaining friendships after a dementia diagnosis can spur feelings of joy and self-worth
~ Is the US in a recession? Well, that depends on whom you ask – and what measure they use
~ Rather than threaten jobs, artificial intelligence should collaborate with human writers
~ People stationed in Antarctica menstruate too – and it's a struggle. Here's how we can support them
~ Not waving, drowning: why keeping warming under 1.5℃ is a life-or-death matter for tidal marshes
~ Friday essay: ambition, our least liked virtue?
~ Protecting 30% of Australia's land and sea by 2030 sounds great - but it's not what it seems
~ 4 in 10 nursing homes have a COVID outbreak and the death rate is high. What's going wrong?
~ Are Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats a bluff? In a word – probably
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter