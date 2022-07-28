Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Nordic diet: fans claim it rivals its Mediterranean counterpart for health benefits – here's what we know

By Duane Mellor, Lead for Evidence-Based Medicine and Nutrition, Aston Medical School, Aston University
Ekavi Georgousopoulou, Assistant Professor in Nutrition & Dietetics, University of Canberra
Every month there seems to be a new diet doing the rounds online. One of the latest is the Nordic diet, which some claim could be better for your health than the Mediterranean diet. And research is starting to suggest it could at least have some similar benefits.

The Nordic diet is based on the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


