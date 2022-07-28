Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine Recap: who is winning this war? Both sides, if you believe the claims

By Jonathan Este, Associate Editor, International Affairs Editor
Share this article
We’re now five months into the war in Ukraine and the effects of Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” are spreading their sinister tentacles far beyond eastern Europe in a manner that is affecting life for just about everyone.

Grain shortages are being caused by the blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. Energy prices are spiralling thanks to Russia’s decision to limit gas supplies to western Europe. And, of course, millions of innocent families have been forced to flee their homeland to try to rebuild their lives in a new country.

All of which leads us inexorably…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Mexico: new research shows the historic link between opening schools and falling murder rates
~ Maintaining friendships after a dementia diagnosis can spur feelings of joy and self-worth
~ Is the US in a recession? Well, that depends on whom you ask – and what measure they use
~ Rather than threaten jobs, artificial intelligence should collaborate with human writers
~ People stationed in Antarctica menstruate too – and it's a struggle. Here's how we can support them
~ Not waving, drowning: why keeping warming under 1.5℃ is a life-or-death matter for tidal marshes
~ Friday essay: ambition, our least liked virtue?
~ Protecting 30% of Australia's land and sea by 2030 sounds great - but it's not what it seems
~ 4 in 10 nursing homes have a COVID outbreak and the death rate is high. What's going wrong?
~ 'It's kind of suffocating': queer young Australians speak about how they feel at school and what they think of politicians
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter