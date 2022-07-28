Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the US can learn from apartheid-era book bans in South Africa

By Helen Kapstein, Professor of English, John Jay College of Criminal Justice
A scholar of literature sees striking parallels between contemporary book bans in the US and those that took place in South Africa during apartheid.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


