Flood and wildfire risks: Translating risk ratings into future costs can help homebuyers and renters grasp the odds – and act on them
By Melanie Gall, Clinical Professor and Co-Director, Center for Emergency Management and Homeland Security, Watts College, Arizona State University
Christopher Emrich, Associate Professor of Public Administration, University of Central Florida
Marie Aquilino, Senior Research Analyst in Emergency Management, Arizona State University
Telling people they have a flood risk rating of 10 is less powerful than explaining how much they’re likely to pay to deal with flooding over the next five years.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 28, 2022