Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Shining fluorescent light on bee sperm could help explain colony survival

By Christina Kotze, Lecturer in anatomy and physiology, and researcher in invertebrate reproductive biology, University of the Western Cape
Gerhard van der Horst, Emeritus Professor UWC, Extra-Ordinary Professor SU, expert comparative spermatologist, University of the Western Cape
Studying bee sperm is difficult because of the way it coils, but fluorescent light illuminates the head of the sperm. Sperm quality may indicate stress levels in the bee colony.The Conversation


