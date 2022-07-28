Shining fluorescent light on bee sperm could help explain colony survival
By Christina Kotze, Lecturer in anatomy and physiology, and researcher in invertebrate reproductive biology, University of the Western Cape
Gerhard van der Horst, Emeritus Professor UWC, Extra-Ordinary Professor SU, expert comparative spermatologist, University of the Western Cape
Studying bee sperm is difficult because of the way it coils, but fluorescent light illuminates the head of the sperm. Sperm quality may indicate stress levels in the bee colony.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 28, 2022