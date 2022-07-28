Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

James Lovelock: the scientist-inventor who transformed our view of life on Earth

By Mark Maslin, Professor of Earth System Science, UCL
Share this article
James Lovelock, the maverick scientist and inventor, died surrounded by his family on July 27 2022 – his 103rd birthday. Jim led an extraordinary life. He is best known for his Gaia hypothesis, developed with the brilliant US biologist Lynn Margulis in the 1970s, which transformed the way we think of life on Earth.

Gaia challenged the orthodox view that life simply evolved and adapted to the ever-changing environment. Instead, Lovelock and Margulis argued that species not only competed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What the US can learn from apartheid-era book bans in South Africa
~ 'Rage giving': Charities can get a boost from current events, such as controversial Supreme Court rulings
~ Flood and wildfire risks: Translating risk ratings into future costs can help homebuyers and renters grasp the odds – and act on them
~ Myanmar: death penalty the latest tactic for military junta's murderous regime
~ The UN is under attack in eastern Congo. But DRC elites are also to blame for the violence
~ School feeding programmes are great value for money
~ Oil refinery closures, cleaner fuels and security of supply in South Africa
~ Women entrepreneurs in Africa face more climate risks than their male peers
~ Shining fluorescent light on bee sperm could help explain colony survival
~ Zambia can meet growing food demand: how to fix what's standing in its way
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter