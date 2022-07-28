Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is adult ADHD and how to treat it – The Conversation Weekly podcast transcript

By Daniel Merino, Assistant Science Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Share this article
This is a transcript of The Conversation Weekly podcast episode: Adult ADHD: What it is, how to treat it and why medicine ignored it for so long, published on May 12, 2022.