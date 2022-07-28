Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Precarious employment, hiring discrimination and a toxic workplace: what work looks like for Australian cinematographers

By Amanda Coles, Senior Lecturer, Employment Relations, Department of Management, Deakin University, Deakin University
Justine Ferrer, Senior Lecturer in Human Resource Management, Deakin University
Vejune Zemaityte, Senior Research Fellow in Cultural Data Analytics, Tallinn University
Share this article
It has been a fantastic year for Australian cinematographers in Hollywood.

Australian directors of photography represented two of the five nominees for best cinematography at the 2022 Oscars. Greig Fraser won the Oscar for his work as cinematographer on Dune. Ari Wegner became the second woman everThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ War in Ukraine is fundamentally changing the relationship between the internet and geopolitics
~ Why are strip-searches not a matter of public debate in the UK?
~ Morocco: ‘Playbook’ to Mask Worsening Repression
~ Inspiration, mentor and a truly great man: Tim Flannery farewells scientist James Lovelock, who has returned to Gaia at 103
~ Rise in tics is caused by a known condition – and its not all due to TikTok
~ A hawkish Fed signals further rate hikes and sees a slowing economy – but not recession
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Independent senator and former Wallabies captain David Pocock on Pride jersey boycott
~ La Boite Theatre gives us a rollicking, queer and very Australian adaptation of Oscar Wilde's An Ideal Husband
~ Half of Australians will experience technology-facilitated abuse in their lifetimes: new research
~ A triple meteoric spectacle is set to grace our skies this weekend
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter