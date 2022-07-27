Direct-acting antivirals can cure hepatitis C and prisons are now leading efforts to eliminate the virus
By Freya Saich, Lead Policy Officer, Burnet Institute
Alexander J. Thompson, Director, Gastroenterology Department, St Vincent's Hospital, The University of Melbourne
Jacinta Holmes, Clinical Associate Professor, The University of Melbourne
Rebecca Winter, Deputy Head, Justice Health Research Group, Burnet Institute
Timothy Papaluca, Assistant researcher, The University of Melbourne
Direct-acting antivirals can cure hepatitis C in eight to 12 weeks. But while the rate of uptake in Australia has slowed, a greater proportion of those undertaking treatment are in prison.
