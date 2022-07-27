Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

George Floyd deserved a better life. A new book charts his trajectory from poverty to the US prison-industrial complex – and the impact of his death

By Clare Corbould, Associate Professor, Contemporary Histories Research Group, Deakin University
Share this article
A new book about George Floyd, the grandson of sharecroppers, murdered by a police officer in 2020, is a moving work of reportage and activism.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How do grand juries work? Their major role in criminal justice, and why prosecutors are using them to investigate efforts to overturn the 2020 election
~ Chalmers' challenge: why the treasurer's words on the economy carry so much weight
~ Soil abounds with life – and supports all life above it. But Australian soils need urgent repair
~ How pioneering Australian linocut artists Ethel Spowers and Eveline Syme captured an exciting era of change
~ Can Q&A lead us out of the opinion wars it’s helped to fuel?
~ Australia’s response to COVID in the first 2 years was one of the best in the world. Why do we rank so poorly now?
~ Climate change killed 40 million Australian mangroves in 2015. Here's why they'll probably never grow back
~ Preventing obesity starts in the grocery aisle with food packaging
~ TikTok really could be a factor in the rise of tics among young women – but its real cause is this medical condition
~ NoViolet Bulawayo’s new novel is an instant Zimbabwean classic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter