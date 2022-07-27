Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NoViolet Bulawayo’s new novel is an instant Zimbabwean classic

By Tinashe Mushakavanhu, Junior Research Fellow, University of Oxford
In Zimbabwean author NoViolet Bulawayo’s new novel Glorylonglisted for the Booker Prize 2022 – animals take on human characteristics. Through this she explores what happens when an authoritarian regime implodes, using characters who are horses, pigs, dogs, cows, cats, chickens, crocodiles,…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


